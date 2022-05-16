Bridgerton Season 3 to Focus on Colin and Penelope's Romance

The next season of Bridgerton will be all about "Polin"! Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (AKA Lady Whistledown), has revealed her character will be half of Season 3's main couple (along with Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton), Variety noted.

. Incoming showrunner Jess Brownell teased to the site:

I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people. I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.

While seasons one and two have covered the heroine and hero of the first two books in the series, the third season will take a detour by delving into Penelope and Colin's story. Brownell said:

Well, we already differ from the books a little bit because we’re an ensemble show. The books really focus on one on one romantic pair at a time and maybe the siblings have a little cameo here and there but they don’t have full stories. In that way, even though we’re reversing the order of the books, I think all the people you would expect to see — Benedict [Luke Thompson], who is book three, he will be a vital part of Season 3.

And hopefully each Bridgerton sibling will get their romance on screen. Brownell added: