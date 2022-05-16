Fox Cancels Lee Daniels' Our Kind of People After One Season

Yaya DaCosta

Freshman sudsy drama Our Kind of People has been cancelled after one season by Fox. The series, based on the Lawrence Otis Graham book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, focused on the town of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a rich enclave home to powerful Blacks for over 50 years, Variety reports.

The Lee Daniels-produced drama starred YaYa DaCosta as single mom Angela Vaughn, who hits town to reclaim her family's name and to get access inside elite society while trying to break into the haircare industry with her game-changing product that will turn the business on its head. The show made its debut in September and saw an average 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.1 million in total viewers, according to Nielsen's delayed viewing data. The series wrapped its 12 episodes Jan. 25.