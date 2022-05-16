Brook Kerr

This week on General Hospital, trouble is brewing in Port Charles.

Michael (Chad Duell) tells Carly (Laura Wright) that with the Quartermaines banding together, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) doesn't stand a chance, while Drew (Cameron Mathison) looks on.

At Kelly's, Portia (Brook Kerr) lights into Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and tells him the case against Trina (Tabyana Ali) is ruining her child's life and it is all thanks to him and his spawn girlfriend Esme (Avery Pohl).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) grills his Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) and asks her why she lied to him.

Watch the promo below!