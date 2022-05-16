Skip to main content

Kelly Clarkson Out at The Voice For Season 22

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice

Kelly Clarkson is exiting the The Voice for Season 22. Deadline states that the talk show host, who was a mentor on the last eight seasons of the singing competition, has been replaced by singer Camila Cabello, while Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani will return.

But because of the rotating judges' panel, there's always a chance Clarkson could reappear on the program sometime down the road. Cabello previously assisted Legend with his team; she will premiere on The Voice this fall.

