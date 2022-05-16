Steven Bergman Photography

John McCook is thrilled to be playing a new love affair as The Bold and the Beautiful's Eric. The Daytime Emmy nominee spoke to Soap Opera Digest about his character's reinvigorated love life, courtesy of Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

When he heard that Eric was cheating on Quinn (Rena Sofer), McCook said:

I thought, ‘This is great. Eric is back! He’s alive and well and a healthy man of a certain age.’ He is enjoying being with a woman who is not 20 years old, a woman who he has had a full relationship with before and he is now re-examining how lovely that relationship was.

Some of his past mistakes might be coming back to haunt the Forrester patriarch. McCook mused of his character's past:

And rightly so. He has earned it. He suffered through the machinations of Stephanie [Susan Flannery] for a long time, who he deeply loved, and then he married Sheila [Kimberlin Brown], which was the embarrassment of all time, and then he went through a couple of romances and then he married Quinn. That was a wonderful love story. But then he found out she was a manipulator and it brought up in Eric a mistrust and a darkness. There is a darkness in the corners of the Forrester mansion. When he pushed Quinn away and encouraged her to be with Carter [Lawrence Saint-Victor], that was a big mistake.

How does McCook understand Eric's latest tryst? He explained: