The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Ashley Discusses Diane's Latest Move With Phyllis

Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) fights back.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) lays down the law with Billy (Jason Thompson). Will Lily's rules keep Billy in check?

Nikki: The socialite and Newman co-CEO (Melody Thomas Scott) hits her limit.

Tessa/Mariah: The songbird's (Cait Fairbanks) wedding day hits a snag when she prepares to marry Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Look for Tessa and Mariah's close family and friends to celebrate their union and for an unexpected guest to show up.

Jack/Phyllis: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Red (Michelle Stafford) talk about their relationship these days. Look for Phyllis to stun Jack with a question.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) talks with Phyllis about Diane (Susan Walters) and her latest shenanigans.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) has a tough choice to make.

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) assists her mom Esther (Kate Linder) with a new move.

