Ahead of the Daytime Emmys, The Young and the Restless cast members nominated this year sat down with Michael Fairman TV. Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Ptosha Storey (Naya), Bryton James (Devon), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), Peter Bergman (Jack), Jason Thompson (Billy), and Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) discussed some of the emotional scenes they submitted and which people they called first with nomination news.

Fairman revealed Morgan is only the second Black actress nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress category. All My Children's Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) was the first. Of her scenes, Morgan said:

Yes, Ptosha was in the scenes with me; that’s what made them extra special and mazing because we hit it off right away; we talk about it all the time. She’s literally like my mom in my real life, my stepmom, so it was such an ease to work with her and so two of them were with Ptosha, I believe. One of them was with, I call him Grandpa Jack because the man who played Jack [Jack Landron]—not that Jack—but he played my grandfather on the show. And one of the scenes was with Bryton where I was emotional about my dad passing or not getting to meet him and passing before I got to meet him, and then my final one was with Christian [LeBlanc, Michael] where I just talk about going through that whole process of meeting my family, that my grandfather was involved in my father’s death and then feeling like I got some kind of justice for him.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) shared that she submitted some tearful scenes, explaining:

I submitted the scenes with Sean Carrigan [Stitch] where Abby is tying to find out where Mariah [Camryn Grimes] is and where her baby is, and then when Abby found out that Chance [Conner Floyd] was—when she thought that he was dead, and then a scene with Bryton and Mishael where Abby leaves Dominic in their care where she goes to look for Chance.

Who did Storey call when she heard the exciting news? She said:

So I was walking on my daily walk and [publicist] Matt [Kane] called me and said, 'Congratulations!' I was like, 'Oh my God!' So I then called my mom and like Melissa, this is a full-circle thing because growing up, I mean, we couldn't talk when Young and the Restless was on. It was like, 'Everybody sit down, shut up,' you know what I mean? So when I called her, she just cried and we cried together because it's, like, her favorite show and here it is and I'm on it and not only am I on it, the icing on the cake is that I'm nominated for an Emmy, so she was just elated.

Watch the full interview below.