Brooke's: Brooke is overwhelmed with the news that Ridge has brought her about Sheila. Ridge promises that Sheila won't terrorize her anymore. Ridge admits that Brooke was right. The talk inevitably turns to the status of their relationship. Ridge whines that he wasn't there for Brooke when Sheila upended her life (he made a choice y'all). Brooke wonders if Ridge is coming home to her.

Malibu: Taylor tells Steffy she can't believe she missed the signs from Sheila. She concedes that she wouldn't have been duped if she didn't believe people can change. Steffy tells Taylor they have to track down Li and tell her what Sheila did (but not Jack?). Steffy thinks Finn's death is even harder for her knowing that his mother killed him.

Taylor tries to soothe Steffy by telling her that Finn was likely comforted by her presence the night he died. Steffy doesn't think Ridge will change his mind about Taylor, even though he knows Brooke wasn't at fault.

The Back Shack: Bill mocks Liam for living in a cabin. He wonders if he pays Liam enough money. Wyatt (remember him?) jokes for Bill to back off. The trio talk about Ridge and Brooke's separation, which ticks Bill off. Bill can't see why Ridge would ever walk out over a kiss, but Liam plays Devil's advocate (just for funzies?).

Bill can't understand why Brooke would take Ridge back when he always goes running to Taylor.

Random Thoughts:

-Bill mocking the Back Shack was hilarious...ditto for him mocking Ridge...and he's not wrong.

-Welcome back Wyatt!

-I'd love to know how Li and Jack are navigating the loss of their son...oh wait.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.