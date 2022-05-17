Celebrity Jeopardy! to Hit ABC This Fall

This fall, ABC is bringing Celebrity Jeopardy! to television. The network announced its lineup on Tuesday, which featured the new series ordered spin-off, alongside its Sony Pictures TV sister show, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, on Sunday nights. During the reveal of the 2022-2023 fall schedule, it was stated a host would be named at a later date.

Could the hosting gig go to someone new or to Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who have both acted as alternate hosts for the mothership show? Bialik is the obvious choice to do so, as last year she was named to be the host for any primetime shows Jeopardy! created.

Look for Celebrity Jeopardy! to hit Sundays this fall at 8 PM EST on ABC.