Skip to main content

Celebrity Jeopardy! to Hit ABC This Fall

Jeopardy!

This fall, ABC is bringing Celebrity Jeopardy! to television. The network announced its lineup on Tuesday, which featured the new series ordered spin-off, alongside its Sony Pictures TV sister show, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, on Sunday nights. During the reveal of the 2022-2023 fall schedule, it was stated a host would be named at a later date.

Could the hosting gig go to someone new or to Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who have both acted as alternate hosts for the mothership show? Bialik is the obvious choice to do so, as last year she was named to be the host for any primetime shows Jeopardy! created.

Look for Celebrity Jeopardy! to hit Sundays this fall at 8 PM EST on ABC. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host The Rest of Jeopardy! Season 38

By Jillian BoweDec 8, 2021Comment
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Mayim Bialik Talks Sharing Jeopardy! Hosting Duties, Previews National College Championship

By Jillian BoweFeb 7, 2022Comment
jeopardy-pic
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Announces More Celebrity Guest Hosts

By Carly SilverFeb 23, 2021Comment
Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! National College Championship to Premiere Feb. 8 on ABC

By Jillian BoweDec 3, 2021Comment