Skip to main content

Country Music Soap Monarch Headlines Fox's Fall Lineup

Susan Sarandon Monarch

Primetime soap Monarch is going to be a big part of Fox's fall lineup. In a press release, the network announced its 2022-2023 program slate, with new dramas topped by the anticipated Monarch.

Starring Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as the First Lady of country music, Dottie Cantrell Roman, Monarch is a multi-generational saga with family at its heart. Along for the ride with talented-but-tough Dottie is her husband, Albie Roman (played by singer Trace Adkins), and daughter Nicolette (AKA "Nicky," played by Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel), but what are the Romans to do when a secret threatens to topple their dynasty? They'll put everything on the line to secure their legacies...

Monarch is owned and produced by FOX, with Melissa London Hilfers serving as creator, writer, and executive producer. Jon Feldman is the showrunner and EP, and Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment), and Michael Rauch are also EPs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Monarch was initially scheduled to be a midseason premiere for 2021-2022.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Dottie Cantrell Roman, Albie Roman, Monarch
Pop Confidential

Fox Moves Country Music Soap Monarch to Fall

By Jillian BoweJan 13, 2022Comment
Dottie Cantrell Roman, Monarch
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Fox Drops Trailer For Midseason Country Music Soap Monarch (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverOct 28, 2021Comment
Dottie Cantrell Roman, Monarch
Pop Confidential

Fox Replaces Showrunner For Upcoming Country Music Soap Monarch

By Carly SilverNov 24, 2021Comment
Trace Adkins, Monarch
Pop Confidential

Trace Adkins Drops New Single Promoting Monarch

By Carly SilverDec 16, 2021Comment