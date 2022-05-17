Country Music Soap Monarch Headlines Fox's Fall Lineup

Primetime soap Monarch is going to be a big part of Fox's fall lineup. In a press release, the network announced its 2022-2023 program slate, with new dramas topped by the anticipated Monarch.

Starring Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as the First Lady of country music, Dottie Cantrell Roman, Monarch is a multi-generational saga with family at its heart. Along for the ride with talented-but-tough Dottie is her husband, Albie Roman (played by singer Trace Adkins), and daughter Nicolette (AKA "Nicky," played by Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel), but what are the Romans to do when a secret threatens to topple their dynasty? They'll put everything on the line to secure their legacies...

Monarch is owned and produced by FOX, with Melissa London Hilfers serving as creator, writer, and executive producer. Jon Feldman is the showrunner and EP, and Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment), and Michael Rauch are also EPs.

Monarch was initially scheduled to be a midseason premiere for 2021-2022.