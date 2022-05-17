General Hospital's Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has had a few lady loves, most notably Lulu (Emme Rylan). But these days, Dante seems happily paired off with Sam (Kelly Monaco). Zamprogna reflected on Dante's romantic evolution in a Soap Opera Digest interview.

The PCPD cop's love life seems to go hand in hand with some major traumas in his life. Zamprogna mused:

For sure, Dante getting shot by Sonny was the first major evolution. I think the second one was his life with Lulu. That was another huge chapter. It showed him what love was, and the fact that they had children together gave him the opportunity to be a father after not having one for most of his life. Then the PTSD was an evolution in itself because he had to start over. He lost Lulu and wondered, ‘What the hell is left now?’ Then he found Sam, who is this other angel in his life that he never saw coming. There are so many, I guess, when you think about it!

Dominic Zamprogna and Kelly Monaco ABC/Craig Sjodin

Losing Lulu had a major impact on the man Dante has become and his romance with Sam. The actor explained:

She was the first true love he ever had. There were girls in the neighborhood and different women over the years, but never anyone like Lulu. Losing her, like losing anything, teaches you to take things one day at a time and to always be grateful for what’s in front of you and what you have. I think it’s also allowed him to take advantage of what was in front of him with Sam. He couldn’t stop being a parent, he couldn’t stop being a human with needs who wants love and companionship. It’s not like he went out looking for it; it just happened, and it happened with someone who seems to understand a lot about what he’s going through because she’s been through it, too.

Dominic Zamprogna and Emme Rylan Steven Bergman Photography

And where could we find Dante these days in Port Charles? Zamprogna quipped: