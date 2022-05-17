Wheel of Fortune to Embark on First-Ever Live Tour This Fall

ABC/Eric McCandless

This fall, Wheel of Fortune fans will be able to take a spin in their own backyards. Variety reports that Wheel of Fortune Live! will crisscross North America this fall on more than 60 dates, starting September 8 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Attendees will have the opportunity to spin a replica of the famous wheel and solve puzzles for prizes that include $10,000 and trips to to Paris and Hawaii. And other audience members will be chosen at random to win cash or prizes. Right Angle Entertainment, in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, will produce the tour.

Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television said:

This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio. We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat [Sajak] and Vanna [White].

Right Angle co-founder Justin Sudds added:

Partnering with Sony to take America’s Game on the road for the first time is an honor for Right Angle. This game has a fan base that spans generations and we can’t wait to bring it to theaters across North America giving fans the chance to live the dream of spinning the Wheel and winning big live on stage!

Live show tickets start at $29.50; pre-sale starts today, with general sale starting May 20. VIP Packages offer fans photo opps and premiere seating. Book your ticket here.