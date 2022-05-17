Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott on Nikki: "She’s Not Anybody I Would Want to be Friends With"

Photo provided by Y&R

What do the stars of The Young and the Restless really think of their characters? CBS Watch magazine has spoken to some of the soap's biggest names to get their insights into their alter egos, including Melody Thomas Scott.

The woman behind Genoa City's first lady Nikki Newman, Thomas Scott shared:

She can be cunning. She can be so much worse than that. She can step up to the plate and be whoever she needs to be at that moment. She’s not anybody I would want to be friends with. I wouldn’t trust her for anything. She grew up in a very rough, abusive environment. Yes, of course, Victor [Eric Braeden] has taught her a lot. She’s catapulted into this whole other class of life and married well, but you still see the tough Nikki come through. I don’t think she’ll ever lose that.

Reflecting on Nikki and Victor, she said:

[Nikki and Victor] did indeed have … something. That very rare spark that, for the lack of a better term, entices our souls into dancing together.

Joshua Morrow also got honest about Victor and Nikki's son Nick, dishing: