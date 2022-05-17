Susan Walters

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Top of the Tower: Kyle starts the ceremony, then Tessa and Mariah exchange their romantic vows. Kyle reads through the ring exchange, while Noah watches wistfully and Diane lurks in the background. Mariah and Tessa are now married and kiss to a standing ovation.

Abbott mansion: Allie's strolling around the living room when Summer bursts open the door, dragging in her heavy-ass luggage. Allie asks if she needs help and Summer introduces her herself. The duo chitchat about how Allie met the family. Summer has to get ready for the wedding and assumes Allie's going with her. It takes some convincing, but Allie decides to go.

The reception: Mariah and Tessa have their first dance. Nick tells Sharon that Rey and Cassie are with them. Kevin says he wasn't sure they would make it after all their ups and downs. Chloe reminds Kevin there was a time when Mariah and Tessa couldn't get married at all. She says the real power of love comes from being able to love who you want.

Noah approaches Crystal and she compliments him on his artistic wizardry. Noah asks her for a dance. Summer and Allie arrive and are greeted by Kyle, Phyllis, and Jack. Jack takes Allie away to introduce her to other people. Kyle hugs Summer and promises to tell her everything that's been going on. Summer and Mariah trade snarky barbs.

Crystal and Abby catch up on their lives, while Chance and Sharon talk about Rey. Phyllis can't resist telling Jack about Diane, but says she has it under control. Jack is upset about her appearance, but Phyllis thinks she wanted just to see Kyle.

Kyle spots Diane and approaches her. He wants to know why she's there. Diane says she wanted to see him officiate the wedding. Kyle says the ceremony has long been over and tells her to leave. Diane has one more request...to say hello to Summer.

Kevin gives a toast to the newlyweds. They stand up and thank everyone for attending their wedding. Mariah and Tessa decide it's time to amp up the fun. Noah gets the dance party started with a push of a button.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mariah and Tessa Start Their Wedding Journey

Random Thoughts:

-I enjoyed the wedding and Diane rattling Phyllis' cage was a bonus for me.

-Noah with mascara? Hmm.

-I like Allison Lanier as Summer so far. She jumped into the fire and seemed to sparkle with Kyle right off the bat.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.