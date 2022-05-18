Steven Bergman Photography

Marnie Schulenburg, who played troubled Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, has passed away at the age of 37. Soap Opera Digest states that, since 2020, the actress had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer; she died just a few days before turning 38.

In 2013, Schulenberg also popped up on the Prospect Park reboot of One Life to Live as Jo Willliams. Her other credits include Tainted Dreams, Elementary, City on a Hill, The Good Fight, Royal Pains, and The Young and the Restless (where she made a brief appearance as Alison). Her work on ATWT earned her a 2010 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Schulenberg is survived by her husband, Zack Robidas, and their two-year-old daughter, Coda.