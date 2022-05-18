Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Grad Jensen Ackles Joins Big Sky Season 3

Days of Our Lives grad Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) is making headlines this week, joining ABC's hit Big Sky for Season 3. The trailer for the next season of The Boys, which Ackles also signed on to star in, just dropped, too. Elsewhere, Morgan Fairchild is back with a new project, and daytime alums Nicole Forester and Tobias Truvillion are appearing on upcoming episodes of shows in the FBI franchise.

All My Children

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) stars in partner G-Flip's new music video "Get Me Outta Here"

Another World

Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will star in the horror-thriller Full Ride

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will headline the revenge thriller Stone Mattress





The City

Morgan Fairchild (ex-Sydney) has joined the cast of Robin Givens’ mockumentary-esque comedy The Nana Project

Days of Our Lives

Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will join ABC's Big Sky as a series regular in Season 3, starting with a guest starring role on the Season 2 finale, playing Beau Arlen, a "good ol' boy" from Texas who becomes temporary Sheriff, on May 19 at 10 PM EST; he also stars in the new trailer for Season 3 of Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy

(ex-Eric) will join ABC's Big Sky as a series regular in Season 3, starting with a guest starring role on the Season 2 finale, playing Beau Arlen, a "good ol' boy" from Texas who becomes temporary Sheriff, on May 19 at 10 PM EST; he also stars in the new trailer for Season 3 of Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) will star in The Loneliest Boy in the World, billed as a "modern fairytale with zombies"

General Hospital

Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark

Guiding Light

Hayden Panettiere (ex-Lizzie) will reprise her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed in Scream 6

(ex-Lizzie) will reprise her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed in Scream 6 Nicole Forester (ex-Cassie) will guest star on FBI: International as Mariah Watts, a mother worried about her son; the ep airs on CBS May 17 at 9 PM EST

One Live to Live

Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) will guest on FBI as Trey Cooper; the episode, "Kayla," airs on CBS May 17 at 8 PM EST

Santa Barbara

A Martinez (ex-Cruz), Lane Davies (ex-Mason), Harley Jane Kozak (ex-Mary), Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel), and Judith McConnell (ex-Sophia) will perform passages from Shakespeare on Zoom this Sunday, May 22, at 6 PM EST to raise money on Zoom for the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition; they will also be joined by at least two surprise guests

The Young and the Restless