Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Grad Jensen Ackles Joins Big Sky Season 3
Days of Our Lives grad Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) is making headlines this week, joining ABC's hit Big Sky for Season 3. The trailer for the next season of The Boys, which Ackles also signed on to star in, just dropped, too. Elsewhere, Morgan Fairchild is back with a new project, and daytime alums Nicole Forester and Tobias Truvillion are appearing on upcoming episodes of shows in the FBI franchise.
All My Children
- Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) stars in partner G-Flip's new music video "Get Me Outta Here"
- Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will star in the horror-thriller Full Ride
As the World Turns
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will headline the revenge thriller Stone Mattress
The City
- Morgan Fairchild (ex-Sydney) has joined the cast of Robin Givens’ mockumentary-esque comedy The Nana Project
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Days of Our Lives
- Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will join ABC's Big Sky as a series regular in Season 3, starting with a guest starring role on the Season 2 finale, playing Beau Arlen, a "good ol' boy" from Texas who becomes temporary Sheriff, on May 19 at 10 PM EST; he also stars in the new trailer for Season 3 of Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy
- Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) will star in The Loneliest Boy in the World, billed as a "modern fairytale with zombies"
General Hospital
- Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark
Guiding Light
- Hayden Panettiere (ex-Lizzie) will reprise her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed in Scream 6
- Nicole Forester (ex-Cassie) will guest star on FBI: International as Mariah Watts, a mother worried about her son; the ep airs on CBS May 17 at 9 PM EST
One Live to Live
- Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) will guest on FBI as Trey Cooper; the episode, "Kayla," airs on CBS May 17 at 8 PM EST
Santa Barbara
- A Martinez (ex-Cruz), Lane Davies (ex-Mason), Harley Jane Kozak (ex-Mary), Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel), and Judith McConnell (ex-Sophia) will perform passages from Shakespeare on Zoom this Sunday, May 22, at 6 PM EST to raise money on Zoom for the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition; they will also be joined by at least two surprise guests
The Young and the Restless