Dr. Oz Senate Race Currently Too Close to Call and Likely Headed For Recount

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Last night, Dr. Mehmet Oz's political campaign came to a head. He faced off against Dave McCormick for the Republican nod for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Pat Toomey

Deadline announced that McCormick tallied 31.2% of the vote and Oz got 31.1%, as of midnight this morning. According to Pennsylvania law, any vote margin less than 0.5% automatically means a recount will take place.

A third candidate, Kathy Barnette, raked in 24.7% of the votes. Her last-minute boost in the polls was likely due to a solid debate performance. Whoever wins the Republican nomination will face off against Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

