First Impressions: Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott on The Young and the Restless

Summer Abbott rolled back into Genoa City this week in the form of Allison Lanier on The Young and the Restless.

Her first encounter was with Jack's (Peter Bergman) granddaughter Allie (Kelsey Wang), who she coaxed into being her plus one at Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa's (Cait Fairbanks) wedding. At the reception, Summer reunited with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and multiple family members.

What are your first impressions of Lanier as Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!