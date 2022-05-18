Skip to main content

First Impressions: Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott on The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier

Allison Lanier

Summer Abbott rolled back into Genoa City this week in the form of Allison Lanier on The Young and the Restless.

Her first encounter was with Jack's (Peter Bergman) granddaughter Allie (Kelsey Wang), who she coaxed into being her plus one at Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa's (Cait Fairbanks) wedding. At the reception, Summer reunited with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and multiple family members.

What are your first impressions of Lanier as Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

First Impressions: Robert Newman as Ashland Locke on Y&R

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 9, 2022Comment
yr-sharon-adam-5:13:2019
The Young and the Restless

First Impressions: Mark Grossman as Adam Newman on Y&R

By Mike JubinvilleMay 13, 2019Comment
Noah Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

First Impressions: Rory Gibson as Noah Newman on Y&R

By Daytime ConfidentialOct 12, 2021Comment
Abby Newman, Chance Chancellor, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

First Impressions: Conner Floyd as Phillip Chancellor IV on Y&R

By Mike JubinvilleNov 29, 2021Comment