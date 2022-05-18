ABC/Craig Sjodin

Easton Rocket Sweda (Leo, General Hospital) is heading to the big screen! According to Deadline, the young actor is set to star in the family comedy The Present.

Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear will play parents of a child who discovers he can travel through time. He then works with his siblings (played by Sweda, Shay Rudolph, and Mason Shea Joyce) to try and go back in time to before their parents separated. As their plots get more complicated, the family learns about the importance of family ties and what is actually out of their control.

Directed by Christian Ritter, The Present also stars Ross Butler. Written by Jay Martel, The Present comes from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios; it is produced by Ford, Linda McDonough for AGC, and Marcei Brown and Jessica Malanaphy for CatchLightStudios. EPs will be Martel, Jason Clark for CatchLight, and Zach Garrett and Miguel Palos for AGC.

The Present has kicked off production in L.A.