Skip to main content

General Hospital's Easton Rocket Sweda to Star in Family Comedy The Present

Easton Rocket Sweda, General Hospital

Easton Rocket Sweda (Leo, General Hospital) is heading to the big screen! According to Deadline, the young actor is set to star in the family comedy The Present.

Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear will play parents of a child who discovers he can travel through time. He then works with his siblings (played by Sweda, Shay Rudolph, and Mason Shea Joyce) to try and go back in time to before their parents separated. As their plots get more complicated, the family learns about the importance of family ties and what is actually out of their control.

Directed by Christian Ritter, The Present also stars Ross Butler. Written by Jay Martel, The Present comes from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios; it is produced by Ford, Linda McDonough for AGC, and Marcei Brown and Jessica Malanaphy for CatchLightStudios. EPs will be Martel, Jason Clark for CatchLight, and Zach Garrett and Miguel Palos for AGC.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Present has kicked off production in L.A.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ned Quartermaine, Leo Falconeri, Olivia Falconeri, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Wally Kurth Sheds Light on Ned's Decision to Officially Adopt Leo

By Carly SilverApr 20, 2022Comment
Olivia Falconeri, Leo Falconeri, Ned Quartermaine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Lisa LoCicero on Olivia's Parenting Challenges: "She Wants to Do The Right Thing"

By Carly SilverDec 9, 2021Comment
Wally Kurth, General Hospital
General Hospital

Wally Kurth Discusses Personal Connection to GH's Leo Storyline

By Carly SilverApr 25, 2022Comment
Brook Lynn Quartermaine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Amanda Setton: "This Whole Mother Storyline Has Completely Changed Brook Lynn"

By Carly SilverMar 31, 2022Comment