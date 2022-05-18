Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

The reception continues at the Top of the Tower. Nick asks Sharon to dance, but she suggests he give Summer a twirl instead. Jack asks Allie to dance with him and she accepts.

Phyllis is watching Diane as she lurks in the background. Kyle interrupts Nick and Summer to tell her that his mother wants to meet her. Summer wonders why now. Kyle and Summer approach Diane. Diane tells Summer she's impressed with her accomplishments and hopes to forge a relationship if it's okay with Kyle.

Jack stops Phyllis from going over to intervene on Summer's behalf. Diane encourages Summer to be honest and frank with her. Summer admits she's having a hard time wrapping her head around what Diane did to Kyle as a child. She tells Diane she will honor Kyle's wishes.

Phyllis promises Jack she won't cause a scene when she asks Diane to leave the wedding. She goes over and tells Diane the wedding is a private event. Diane tells her she's not causing any trouble and Kyle offers to walk his mother out. Phyllis tells Summer, "that bitch is trying to worm her way into our lives, who knows what kind of damage she's thinking of causing?" Summer wonders the same thing.

Noah apologizes to Allie for the Abbott-Newman humor he foisted on her earlier. Allie calls his wedding design fanciful. They talk about his career change and awkwardly joke around with each other until Jack takes her away.

Sharon feels tired, and tells Mariah and Tessa she's ready to leave. Nick offers to take Sharon home. Nick and Sharon tell the newlyweds they're going to Paris for their honeymoon...on them.

Mariah and Tessa announce their intention to leave. Faith tells them they have to toss the bouquet. It goes to Chloe, then Abby, who are both married. Abby throws it up and Jack catches it.

Kyle and Summer talk about his mother. Summer thinks Diane watched Phyllis with anger and jealousy. She tells Kyle she doesn't think Diane can be trusted.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: An Uninvited Guest Appears at Mariah and Tessa's Wedding

Sharon's: Nick offers to hang out a bit and make Sharon some tea. They talk about the wedding and reception. Sharon thanks him for helping her through the last few weeks.

The Grand Phoenix: Phyllis goes to Diane's room. Diane explains she only wanted to see Kyle officiate the wedding. Phyllis claims she's misreading Kyle's actions. Diane asks if she's done, but Phyllis is only getting started. She yells that Diane a cancer and says she wants her gone. Diane looks surprised at Phyllis' harsh words. Diane says she'd offer Phyllis a drink, but she doesn't want to.

Phyllis then kicks Diane out of her hotel. Diane points out that Phyllis can't kick her out of Genoa City. She plans on staying until Kyle decides what he wants from her. Diane tells her rival she thinks Jack may even forgive her too. Phyllis calls her delusional.

Abbott mansion: Phyllis comes by in a huff to tell Jack she kicked Diane to the curb. She wonders if Jack has a problem with what she did because he's not acting like he's appreciative. Jack tells her again it's Kyle's decision how he wants to handle his mother. He thinks Phyllis may make things more difficult. She apologizes and give him a kiss.

Mariah and Tessa's: The gals return home to a rose-covered love nest.

We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.