Suzanne Rogers, Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital: Lani is dreaming about TR tormenting her as a dead man. He talks about how she shot her and wonders how she could murder her own daddy. She wakes up and Eli asks her about the night TR died. Lani tells him it's not his case to worry about.

Steve visits Abe, who tells him Tripp is recovering after being pronounced dead. Abe admits he's concerned about Paulina. Steve wonders how she got her hands on a service weapon.

Eli comes to visit Abe and Steve leaves. Abe tells Eli that Paulina used Lani's gun to shoot TR, but Eli says this is the first he's hearing about it. The two talk about how Paulina got Lani's gun. They figure out that Paulina may be covering for Lani.

Salem PD: Rafe comes to talk to Paulina. She refuses an attorney (WHY???) because she has nothing to hide and signs a waiver. Rafe shows her a picture of the gun. She claims Lani came in, then grabbed Lani's gun from its holster when she was arresting TR. Rafe doesn't see that TR was a threat when he was going to be arrested. Rafe leaves after Paulina says she's given her statement.

Lani comes to see Paulina. She tells her mother what they're doing is wrong. Lani doesn't understand how they will keep their stories straight. Paulina tells Lani she's not going to confess because no one will believe she shot an unarmed man. Paulina thinks she has a better chance of staying out of prison and talks about PTSD as an abuse survivor. Lani takes her hand and says she had courage for standing up to TR, but she reminds Lani she was considering accepting that he changed. Lani hugs Paulina.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Bo Pulls Off One Last Miracle Before He Fades Away

Nicole's: Eric comes by to check on Allie, but she's out with Lucas and Henry. Eric says he can't come back later because he's leaving Salem. The two talk about their relationship and what they mean to each other. Nicole gives Eric a hug goodbye just as Rafe walks up. Rafe bids Eric adieu, but wonders how much of a hug was being shared. Nicole assures him that Rafe's her man, not Eric.

Kiriakis mansion: Maggie wants to tell Sarah the truth about Mickey, but Xander is hedging. Sarah comes in looking for her daughter and Xander lies that she's with Eric. Xander claims that Eric knows the truth about Mickey's paternity. He tries to delay Sarah by talking about Scottish breakfast and the clothes she's wearing.

Maggie returns and questions Xander. She tells him the lie about Mickey's death is so big that there's no way it can stay a secret. Maggies reminds him that Sarah forgave him once before when the truth about the baby switch came out.

The End:

-Xander goes to the pub and tells Eric he desperately needs his help.

-Sarah lands at Nicole's door, ready to take Mickey home.

We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap.