Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco (Sam) is safe and sound after her house caught on fire. TMZ reports that the fan-favorite actress said she woke up on Friday, May 13, to a fire in her front yard. Flames reached the windows and, while Monaco was able to escape, hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damage was done to her Sherman Oaks abode. As a result, she won't be able to live there for a while.

Monaco gave the security footage to law enforcement; they determined the cause of the blaze was a someone throwing a lit cigarette onto a lot near her house. The fire was believed to have been started unintentionally.

Monaco told the site: