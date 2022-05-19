Krista Allen, Kimberlin Brown

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of May 9-13, 2022. The weekly numbers were less than stellar, but the year to year growths was REALLY positive across the board. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, Let’s Make A Deal averaged 2.595 million viewers across both half-hours and held steady in all key demos. LMAD posted a mild loss of 35,000 viewers for the week and a slight increase of 14,000 viewers year to year. LMAD’s CBS counterpart, The Price is Right averaged 4.117 million viewers across both half-hours and suffered only slight losses in key demos. TPIR was down 131,000 total viewers for the week, but posted gains of 116,000 viewers year to year.

On the talk show front, the ratings held steady across all key demos with only The View posting slight losses amongst Women 25-54. All talkers dropped in total viewers for the week. However, the numbers news looked up for GMA3: What You Need to Know, as they posted a healthy gain of 101,000 total viewers year to year. Meanwhile, CBS’ The Talk posted an impressive gain of 307,000 total viewers from this week in 2021.

On the daytime drama front, The Bold and the Beautiful (3.320 million/2.4) continued to be the big winner as Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) memories came flooding back leading to a huge confrontation with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). The perineal number two daytime drama inched ever closer to that number one spot by tying The Young and the Restless in all key demos, and moving within 205,000 total viewers. B&B gained a very healthy 212,000 total viewers for the week (the most of any daytime broadcast show), and posted their highest total viewership since the week of April 20-24, 2020. To add a cherry on top of the icing on the ratings cake, B&B gained a grin-inducing 515,000 viewers from this week in 2021.

A closer look at the ratings reveals even better news for the CBS daytime drama. The week prior to Steffy’s confrontation with Sheila in the back alley of Il Giardino, B&B averaged 2.736 million total viewers. This week, the CBS sudser averaged 3.320 million total viewers. Across seven weeks, B&B has gained a whopping 584,000 total viewers. Since the confrontation that led to Steffy’s shooting and Finn’s death, B&B has experienced surges in total viewership that have resulted in viewers sticking around. Love it or hate it, this story has legs and viewers are returning week after week.

General Hospital (2.268 million/1.5) was one of the few daytime broadcast shows to post gains by adding 53,000 total viewers for the week (and a total of 70,000 viewers over the past two weeks) as Cameron (William Lipton) helped Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) with his plans to trap Esme (Avery Pohl), and Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) continued to butt heads. The ABC sudser gained amongst women 18-49, which was good enough to secure a tie with both B&B and Y&R. A little icing on the ratings cake for GH comes in the form of a year to year gain of 163,000 total viewers.

Days of Our Lives (1.746 million/1.2) was also one of the few daytime broadcast shows to post gains by adding 51,000 total viewers for the week (and a total of 65,000 viewers over the past two weeks) as Lani (Sal Stowers) sent TR (William Christian) to the upper room, and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) shared a tearful goodbye with Xander (Paul Telfer). In addition, the NBC sudser remained steady across all key demos. DAYS also received a little icing on their ratings cake with a year to year gain of 128,000 total viewers.

Y&R (3.525 million/2.4) dropped a not-terribly concerning 17,000 total viewers for the week (a loss of 55,000 viewers over the past two weeks) as the Abbott family had a sanctimonious intervention with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Allie (Kelsey Wang) made her Genoa City debut. In better news, Y&R held steady across all key demos. The #1 daytime drama did get a little treat from the ratings as they are up a healthy 247,000 total viewers year to year.

What do you think? Do these ratings reflect what you watched on your favorite show? Sound off in the comments! Check back next weeks as we continue to update you on the viewership of the daytime dramas and all the daytime broadcast shows.