The Young and The Restless' Conner Floyd Stars in Lifetime Movie Out Friday

Howard Wise/JPI Studios

The Young and the Restless star Conner Floyd (Chance) is headed to Lifetime this week! The actor will star in Stolen in Her Sleep, premiering on Lifetime Movie Network on Friday, May 20, at 8 PM EST.

The movie centers on tired new mom Hallie (Morgan Bradley), who must deal with her baby daughter's recent heart transplant and her intense mother-in-law. So understandably Hallie is excited to make a new pal, Megan (Alicia Leigh Willis [ex-Courtney, General Hospital]. But as her new friendship grows, so, too, does the sudden danger that seems to be stalking Hallie's life.

Besides Floyd, who stars as James, the cast also includes Jason Cook (ex-Shawn-Douglas, Days of Our Lives), Wendell Kinney, and Meredith Thomas.