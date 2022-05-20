The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 23-27, 2022

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walks a tightrope when she updates Liam (Scott Clifton) on recent events.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns and discovers the truth about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Grace (Cassandra Creech) continues to urge Paris (Diamond White) to dump Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) share a rare, bonding moment.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor’s special time is interrupted by Brooke.

Steffy looks to Li for support.

Taylor, Ridge, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and Steffy circle the wagons.

Eric (John McCook) tries to talk reason to Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter continue to connect.

Paris ignores Grace’s warnings about Carter.

Ridge and Thomas support Steffy.

Carter makes a choice.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!