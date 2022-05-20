Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 23-27, 2022

Martha Madison, Dan Feuerriegel

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

What's left behind when the Devil disappears? Heat of course. The roommate status between Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) gets an upgrade. Li's (Remington Hoffman) looking for a nice girl, but gets Gabi (Camila Banus) instead.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) gets physical when he thinks EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is hot for his wife Belle (Martha Madison). He's not completely wrong though...EJ makes a move on Belle and she responds.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!