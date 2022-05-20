Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: EJ Makes a Move on Belle

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 23-27, 2022
Martha Madison, Dan Feuerriegel

Martha Madison, Dan Feuerriegel

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

What's left behind when the Devil disappears? Heat of course. The roommate status between Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) gets an upgrade. Li's (Remington Hoffman) looking for a nice girl, but gets Gabi (Camila Banus) instead.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Ciara and Steve Are Floored When They Reunite With Bo!

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) gets physical when he thinks EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is hot for his wife Belle (Martha Madison). He's not completely wrong though...EJ makes a move on Belle and she responds.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jake DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: As Jake and Ava Heat Up, Gabi Turns Her Attention to Li Shin

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment
days_spoilers_5_20_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Gabi and Li Get Tipsy and Hit The Sheets

By Joshua Baldwin1 hour agoComment
Eric Brady, Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Summer Preview: EJ and Johnny and Eric, OH MY! (WATCH)

By Joshua BaldwinMay 29, 2021Comment
days_spoilers_5_12_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Tragedy Strikes When Tripp Saves Allie From The Devil

By Joshua BaldwinMay 13, 2022Comment