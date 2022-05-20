Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 23-27, 2022

Camila Banus

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) questions Rafe’s (Galen Gering) motives.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) focuses his plot for revenge on Abigail (Marci Miller).

Nicole tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) she and Rafe are engaged.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) awakens with no memory of the night before.

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Leo scrap.

Lani (Sal Stowers) is consumed by guilt.

Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) lock lips.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) blows up the DiMera shareholders meeting.

A newly single Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns to Salem and immediately sets his sights on Gabi (Camila Banus).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Tragedy Strikes When Tripp Saves Allie From The Devil

Belle clashes with Jan Spears (Heather Lindell), resulting in a trip to the hospital.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) catch heat.

Sonny offers a moment of support to Xander (Paul Telfer).

Eric connects with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Clyde (James Read) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) have a rare, warm moment.

Holly is alive and makes an appearance.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) asks Rafe to be baby Bo’s godfather.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) examines Sonny.

Jan Spears has a little chat with Ben.

Xander approaches Chanel (Raven Bowens) for support.

Eric drops a bombshell on Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Ava eats crow and apologizes to Kayla.

Gabi and Li get tipsy and hit the sheets.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!