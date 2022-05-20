Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi and Li Get Tipsy and Hit The Sheets

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 23-27, 2022
Camila Banus

Camila Banus

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) questions Rafe’s (Galen Gering) motives.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) focuses his plot for revenge on Abigail (Marci Miller).

Nicole tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) she and Rafe are engaged.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) awakens with no memory of the night before.

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Leo scrap.

Lani (Sal Stowers) is consumed by guilt.

Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) lock lips.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) blows up the DiMera shareholders meeting.

A newly single Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns to Salem and immediately sets his sights on Gabi (Camila Banus).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Tragedy Strikes When Tripp Saves Allie From The Devil

Belle clashes with Jan Spears (Heather Lindell), resulting in a trip to the hospital.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) catch heat.

Sonny offers a moment of support to Xander (Paul Telfer).

Eric connects with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Clyde (James Read) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) have a rare, warm moment.

Holly is alive and makes an appearance.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) asks Rafe to be baby Bo’s godfather.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) examines Sonny.

Jan Spears has a little chat with Ben.

Xander approaches Chanel (Raven Bowens) for support.

Eric drops a bombshell on Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Ava eats crow and apologizes to Kayla.

Gabi and Li get tipsy and hit the sheets. 

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jake DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: As Jake and Ava Heat Up, Gabi Turns Her Attention to Li Shin

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment
days_spoilers_5_12_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Tragedy Strikes When Tripp Saves Allie From The Devil

By Joshua BaldwinMay 13, 2022Comment
Johnny DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: JoDevil Turns up The Heat to Get Gabi Between The Sheets

By Joshua BaldwinJan 28, 2022Comment
Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Craig Catches Chad and Leo in Bed Together

By Joshua BaldwinMar 25, 2022Comment