Four Original Co-Hosts of The View to Reunite on May 25

The View Logo 25

The View is celebrating its 25th anniversary in fine fashion. Next week, according to an ABC press release, four out of the five original co-hosts will reunite next week.

On the May 25 episode, Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos will meet at the Essex House in New York City. That was the site of their 1997 audition for The View. Former co-host Barbara Walters is now retired.

Matenopoulous posted a shot of the ladies on Instagram:

