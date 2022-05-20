General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 23-27, 2022

Cynthia Watros

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets grief from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about his actions.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) takes the stand.

Carly (Laura Wright) gets word about the DNA results.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) grills Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) takes a risk at the visitation hearing.

Brad (Parry Shen) and Britt talk about work.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) does her best to support Cameron (William Lipton).

Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) family and friends work together to offer support.

Taggert (Real Andrews) has words for Jordan (Tanisha Harper) about Trina (Tabyana Ali).

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) work to support Marshall.

Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) heads to the gallery to see Trina.

In shocking news, Carly does not like being questioned.

The visitation hearing gets messy.

Elizabeth gains more understanding about her very strange life situation.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) go IN on each other over The Invader.

Carly, Bobbie (Jackie Zeman), Nina and Sonny have an awkward encounter.

Ava (Maura West) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) toy with one another.

Michael’s (Chad Duell) testimony goes left.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is none too happy when he spies Trina with Rory.

Victor hangs around to watch Nikolas talk to Ava.