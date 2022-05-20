Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Burton (ex-Jason, General Hospital) is heading Beyond Salem this summer. He will revisit his first daytime character, Harris Michaels, as part of Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). Burton sat down to discuss reprising the role with Soap Opera Digest in the new issue of the magazine, on sale now.

How did he link up with Team Beyond Salem? The actor recalled:

I was just taking time to work on myself and grow and be with my kids and then this opportunity came, and I thought it was super-interesting because it was on Peacock and it was streaming. When I met with Albert Alarr, the co-executive producer, who's an awesome guy, months ago, he was like, 'Hey, this is kind of what we're doing. We're not sure if it's going. Would you be interested? What's your feeling?' As you know, I started my career on DAYS in 1988, and Ron [Carlivati, head writer] thought it'd be a great idea to bring back that character[....]

Asked how he felt leaving GH, Burton reflected:

You never want to leave your home, especially when it becomes kind of unexpected. They had to do what they had to do, I had to do what I had to do. There's no hard feelings...

How did he feel walking out of the building after the first day of filming Beyond Salem? Burton said: