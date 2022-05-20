Skip to main content

WATCH: Peacock Unveils Queer as Folk Reboot Trailer (WATCH)

Queer as Folk

Peacock has released the trailer for the Queer as Folk reboot, debuting June 9. This reimagining of the original British series takes place in New Orleans, centering on a group of friends that reexamine their lives after a tragedy takes place.

The show stars CG as Shar, Devin Way as Brodie, Fin Argus as Mingus, Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie, Johnny Sibilly as Noah, and Ryan O'Connell, also series producer and co-EP, as Julian.

Peep the preview below.

