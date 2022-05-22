Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Nikki Goads Diane Into a Soapy Slapfest!

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 23-27, 2022
Melody Thomas Scott

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy week. What could be better than two divas duking it out soap-style? Not much. 

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is surprised that Diane (Susan Walters) is still in town. Nikki questions Diane at Crimson Lights and assumes she's hanging around to con her way into the Abbott fortune. After all, Diane's a professional gold digger.

Diane's been holding it together for Kyle's (Michael Mealor) sake, but enough is enough! Diane slaps Nikki, who returns one in kind. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has to pull the two apart, but Nikki has one last parting shot.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

