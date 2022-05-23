William Christian bid adieu to the role of TR on Days of Our Lives recently; his character got shot by his bio daughter. Christian spoke to Soap Opera Digest about TR's demise.

Of abusive TR's death, Christian mused:

Did he deserve it? Well, nobody deserves to die, but as far as a storyline, sure. He met with a justifiable ending.

He added:

Well, I expected it. It wasn’t so much when TR shot Eli. It was when he gave the drug dealer the needle. He killed a person. The writing was on the wall from there. I was talking to Judi Evans [Bonnie] and Patrika Darbo [Nancy] and said, ‘You can’t come back from something like that.’ Judi said, ‘You never know. I’ve killed a bunch of people on this show.’ I don’t know if she was joking or not.

Looking back on his tenure in Salem, Christian said: