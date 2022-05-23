Days of Our Lives' William Christian on TR: "He Met With a Justifiable Ending"
William Christian bid adieu to the role of TR on Days of Our Lives recently; his character got shot by his bio daughter. Christian spoke to Soap Opera Digest about TR's demise.
Of abusive TR's death, Christian mused:
Did he deserve it? Well, nobody deserves to die, but as far as a storyline, sure. He met with a justifiable ending.
Recommended Articles
He added:
Well, I expected it. It wasn’t so much when TR shot Eli. It was when he gave the drug dealer the needle. He killed a person. The writing was on the wall from there. I was talking to Judi Evans [Bonnie] and Patrika Darbo [Nancy] and said, ‘You can’t come back from something like that.’ Judi said, ‘You never know. I’ve killed a bunch of people on this show.’ I don’t know if she was joking or not.
Looking back on his tenure in Salem, Christian said:
It was juicy. I wish TR had gone even further,. I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed it. First of all, it’s a privilege to be a paid actor. It doesn’t come around all the time. It’s fun to go to work. It’s fun to tell the story. It’s fun to get notes from the producers and the directors. I had a great time, and I will miss everybody. Jackée [Harry, Paulina] is a star. It was great to be on with her and Sal [Stowers, Lani]. Marla Gibbs [ex-Olivia] was there. She’s Black television royalty. I’ll miss everybody.