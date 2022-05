This week on General Hospital, Nina's (Cynthia Watros) battle against Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to see little Wiley kicks off. Things get intense for all sides, and it seems mild-mannered Willow loses her cool and snatches Nina up (literally) and tells her she's not going ANYWHERE until they have a lil' chat. Will this work in Nina's favor?

Watch the promo below!