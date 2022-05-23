General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) is looking back on the special scenes that made up her 2022 Daytime Emmy reel. She chatted with Michael Fairman TV about the meaning behind what she submitted from her 25th anniversary episode.

Grahn submitted herself for consideration this year because of the material she had to play. She explained:

So, for me to submit myself, I thought, it has to be something that isn’t going to torture another human being. The second thing is, older women get marginalized the older they get, and they get diminished very often, and every time we get nominated, it means something different to me. This time, to me, I want it to somehow be symbolic, or a shoutout to women who are still producing, who have been doing their job for a long time and are still doing it good enough, and that it’s still worthy of respect and recognition.

Filming Alexis' standalone episode was a collaborative process. She reflected:

It was a different experience for me because GH co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor, and script writer, Scott Sickles gave it the attention, but even more to that, they allowed me to participate in the creation of it. They allowed the director, Phideaux Xavier, to participate. We all sat in a room. They said, 'You know what? Make it how you’re comfortable with it.' There were so many people who gave it time and effort, and Phideaux gets a lot of credit because he came up with a lot of ideas. So, the little girl in the therapy room wasn’t initially a part of it. That was Phideaux’s idea, and they let us alter things, and they allowed me to write some words that meant something to me with the character. Our producers, Michelle Henry and M.K Weir, who I both adore, were also a part of this.

She added of the episode, which featured a look back at the Cassadine lawyer's decades in Port Charles: