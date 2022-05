NATAS Announces Categories Presented at 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Monday the categories to be presented at the 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys on Saturday, June 18.

Categories which will be awarded for the event are the following:

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Outstanding Daytime Special

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Culinary Host

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Outstanding Original Song

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

Lifetime Achievement Award: This Old House

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will be streamed live at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv). The event will take place at 9 PM EST on Saturday, June 18 at the Pasadena Convention Center and the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 24 at 9 PM EST on CBS and Paramount+.