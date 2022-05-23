Prince Charles and Camilla to Guest on EastEnders For Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Walford will be getting a dose of royalty next week! To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will make an appearance on UK soap EastEnders.

The BBC reports that the royals filmed their scene in March when they visited the studio where EastEnders is shot. The Prince of Wales and his wife will be greeted by pub landlord and landlady Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who will introduce them to the rest of the locals.

Bright said:

I just thought, 'wow, they've never done anything like this before'. They didn't really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added:

Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their royal highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn't just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders' history.

The princely episode will air on BBC One on June 2.