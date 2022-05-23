Peter Bergman

Adam/Sally: The scheming couple (Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope) checks out their competitors.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) makes a risky move and winds up in big trouble with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) moves to protect Kyle's (Michael Mealor) interests. Meanwhile, Jack and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) try to decipher what their relationship status is

Noah: The prodigal Newman (Rory Gibson) has a new lady he's interested in these days that isn't connected to his big sister.

Elena: The good doctor (Brytni Sarpy) flips her wig with Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Chance/Abby/Devon: The Abbott-Newman hybrid (Melissa Ordway) takes a walk in Chancellor Park with little Dominic when she bumps into Devon (Bryton James). The besties catch up and talk about their kid when Chance (Conner Floyd) spots them. While the two are only talking about Dominic and what's going on in their lives, Chance is unnerved by their closeness.

Both Devon and Abby aren't doing anything to make anyone wonder if there's more between them. Chance, nonetheless, is bothered by how close they are and feels like an outsider with the two. Could Chance be somehow onto something?

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) stands firm with her decision.

Nikki: The socialite and CEO isabout to have a rough week. Nikki is at Crimson Lights when she spots Diane (Susan Walters) and is not happy her archrival is still in Genoa City. The two go at it, with Nikki ripping into the architect for faking her death and the hell she put her and the Newmans through.

Diane claims she's connecting with Kyle and will be sticking around, but Nikki claps back and says she's only interested in connecting with Kyle's money! Diane hauls off and slaps the taste out of Nikki's mouth, who decides to pay her in kind! The divas go AT IT in Sharon's coffeehouse, but before they can do any damage, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrives on the scene and breaks things up. Look for Nikki to plot to get rid of Diane. Meanwhile, Nikki's integrity comes into play.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) discovers Ashland's (Robert Newman) weakness. What will Victor do with it? Look for Victor to cut Ashland's apologies to Victoria while preparing for battle. Later, Victor warns Diane: Don't start no 'ish, won't be no 'ish. Will she heed his warning?

Phyllis: Red gets Summer (Allison Lanier) to join her quest in taking down Diane. Will this impact her marriage to Kyle?

Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) has a setback.