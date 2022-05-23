Skip to main content

WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Debuts Trailer For New Talk Show (VIDEO)

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd has debuted a trailer for her upcoming talk show, Sherri, exclusively with Page Six.

Modeling at a photo shoot for the chatfest, Shepherd shared:

It is my lifelong dream to have my own show, and it's finally happening! I am so excited to welcome you to the official kickoff.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The comedian also announced that fans can follow behind-the-scenes glimpses at all the fun to come on social media by checking out @sherrishowtv. She added that the show is slated to debut in September.

Watch the sneak peek below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sherri Shepherd, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Outlines Dream Guests For New Talk Show

By Carly SilverMar 3, 2022Comment
Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Congratulates Sherri Shepherd on Talk Show: "We're Your Biggest Cheerleaders and Fans" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverFeb 23, 2022Comment
Sherri Shepherd, Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd-Hosted Talk Show to Replace The Wendy Williams Show in Fall 2022

By Carly SilverFeb 22, 2022Comment
Sherri Shepherd
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd on Getting Her Talk Show: "It Was Literally Like When You Win a Beauty Pageant"

By Carly SilverMay 10, 2022Comment