WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Debuts Trailer For New Talk Show (VIDEO)

Sherri Shepherd has debuted a trailer for her upcoming talk show, Sherri, exclusively with Page Six.

Modeling at a photo shoot for the chatfest, Shepherd shared:

It is my lifelong dream to have my own show, and it's finally happening! I am so excited to welcome you to the official kickoff.

The comedian also announced that fans can follow behind-the-scenes glimpses at all the fun to come on social media by checking out @sherrishowtv. She added that the show is slated to debut in September.

Watch the sneak peek below.