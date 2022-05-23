Skip to main content

WATCH: Tanner Novlan Dishes Surprise The Bold and The Beautiful Return on The Talk (VIDEO)

Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

The Talk welcomed The Bold and the Beautiful's Tanner Novlan (Finn) to discuss a shocking twist revealed on today's ep: Finn's alive! The actor opened up about how hard it was to keep the secret.

He explained about Finn's resurrection:

Okay, so here’s the thing. I kinda knew. Don’t be mad at me, but I was blown away at the fans' reaction to this and 'Sinn' nation. Is there #Sinn fans here? Oh, my God. I couldn't believe the support but in fact I’m contractually obligated not to tell you guys and I felt awful about it.

How emotional will it be when Finn reunites with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)? Novlan teased:

Oh, this is going to be a big moment in our show and we'll see. I don't know how much I can tell, but how amazing would that be, if we reunite Finn and Steffy? I mean, I think that's what they want.

Watch the interview below.

