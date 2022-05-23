The Talk welcomed The Bold and the Beautiful's Tanner Novlan (Finn) to discuss a shocking twist revealed on today's ep: Finn's alive! The actor opened up about how hard it was to keep the secret.

He explained about Finn's resurrection:

Okay, so here’s the thing. I kinda knew. Don’t be mad at me, but I was blown away at the fans' reaction to this and 'Sinn' nation. Is there #Sinn fans here? Oh, my God. I couldn't believe the support but in fact I’m contractually obligated not to tell you guys and I felt awful about it.

How emotional will it be when Finn reunites with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)? Novlan teased:

Oh, this is going to be a big moment in our show and we'll see. I don't know how much I can tell, but how amazing would that be, if we reunite Finn and Steffy? I mean, I think that's what they want.

Watch the interview below.