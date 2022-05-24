Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1046: Literal Chills

DC

On episode 1046 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Sheila is arrested on The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke confronts Sheila.

The Devil storyline climaxes on Days of Our Lives. What did the DC gang think of the climax? Now that the Devil has left Salem, the DC gang reflects on DAYS decision to revisit its original iconic storyline. Paulina claims credit for shooting TR. Sarah gets most of her memory back.

Josh Kelly joins General Hospital. The explanation for Liz's gaslighting is that she's been sleepwalking? Why do so many storylines on GH feel off? It's not a good sign when viewers are resorting to their own fan fiction to make a show interesting.

Mariah and Tessa get married on The Young and the Restless in one of the most boring soap weddings in memory. Where was the juicy mess that soap weddings are supposed to have? How can Y&R spice up their storylines?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.