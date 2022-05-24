Guiding Light's Lee Lawson Dead at 80

YouTube

Guiding Light alum Lee Lawson has died at age 80. Lawson's daughter Leslie Bova confirmed that the actress passed away on May 22, saying that her mom battled both COVID-19 and cancer before her death. Bova shared:

Lawson was best known to GL fans as matriarch Beatrice "Bea" Reardon from 1981 to 1990. She also appeared on One Life to Live as Wanda Wolek and Love of Life as Barbara Sterling.

Lawson's other TV appearances include spots on Kojak and Maude.

