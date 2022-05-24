Skip to main content

Guiding Light's Lee Lawson Dead at 81

Lee Lawson

Guiding Light alum Lee Lawson has died at age 81. Lawson's daughter Leslie Bova confirmed that the actress passed away on May 22, saying that her mom battled both COVID-19 and cancer before her death. Bova shared:

Lawson was best known to GL fans as matriarch Beatrice "Bea" Reardon from 1981 to 1990. She also appeared on One Life to Live as Wanda Wolek and Love of Life as Barbara Sterling.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lawson's other TV appearances include spots on Kojak and Maude. 

The actress's friend Marian Hailey-Moss posted on Facebook:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Joan Copeland, Search for Tomorrow, One Life to Live
Soaps

Veteran Soap Star Joan Copeland Dead at 99

By Carly SilverJan 5, 2022Comment
Gil Rogers
Soaps

AMC and GL Actor Gil Rogers Dead at 87

By Carly SilverMar 5, 2021Comment
Arlene Dahl, One Life to Live, All My Children
Soaps

OLTL Alum Arlene Dahl Dead at 96

By Carly SilverNov 29, 2021Comment
Murray Bartlett, White Lotus
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Guiding Light Grad to Star in New Hulu Limited Series

By Carly SilverJan 19, 2022Comment