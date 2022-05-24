The Ellen DeGeneres Show Signs Off With Oprah as Guest For Final Week

Former talk show titan Oprah Winfrey will help Ellen DeGeneres say farewell to daytime. Winfrey will appear as one of the final guests for The Ellen DeGeneres Show's 19th and last season, slated to air this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third-to-last show was filmed April 26 and saw Winfrey along with actress Mila Kunis as the guests, with some emotional moments.

The show marked Winfrey's first time in front of an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The attendees were surprised, as they were clueless as to who the guests would be on the show. All guests were given rapid COVID tests and Ellen masks before entering the studio. On DeGeneres' mark in daytime, Winfrey stated:

There will never, ever be a time like this.

DeGeneres told her pal and neighbor she was “trying to stay present and feel all of it” while she was filming her last episodes, as she was caught up in the emotions of it all. Later in the show DeGeneres joked to Winfrey about them teaming up for new shows but later gave thanks to her and told Winfrey:

My mentor, my friend — thank you for all of your support.

The final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show air this week.