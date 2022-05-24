WATCH: Kellyanne Conway and Alyssa Farah Griffin Clash Over Ex-Boss Donald Trump (VIDEO)

There were fireworks over at The View on Tuesday, and this time it wasn't with any of the co-hosts! Former White House counsel to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway was a guest on the show, where she discussed with the panel the Jan. 6 insurrection and the 2020 election.

Joining the ladies as a guest co-host was another alum to the Trump WH, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Special Assistant to the President and Press Secretary to former Vice President Mike Pence in 2017. Griffin later went on to become Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense in 2019 and then became the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President in the Trump administration in 2020. Still with me?

Conway came by the long-running talk show to promote her new book (of course), "Here's the Deal," where she admits she advised her former boss he lost the 2020 election. During the appearance Griffin explained how she "looked up" to Conway and asked her former co-worker how she can still back Trump and defend the things he's done. Griffin remarked:

How do you still defend him? Do you still think he could be a good President after he tried to overturn our democracy?

Conway claimed she left her job three months before Griffin did to spend more time with her kids. Griffin fired back and stated she stayed around for three weeks to help junior staffers get jobs. Conway threw a little shade Griffin's way and told the audience she hasn't seen her "since you've changed," where Griffin claimed she didn't change and she said, "I swore an oath to the constitution, not to Donald Trump.”

The hosts pressed Conway on her stance regarding the Jan. 6 riots where she claims she went on television to tell participants to head home and she didn't support what took place. Griffin questioned how Conway could still back Trump after all he's done and the former advisor said

Alyssa, if you’re saying that somehow you think we’re supposed to think that you’ve seen the light and not your name in lights, that’s not fair.

An upset Griffin retorted:

That's such a cheap shot! You're not answering the question! How is the man qualified to be President? You're talking about maybe a second term. You've never denounced Donald Trump when he incited a violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to bust things up and throw to commercial. Watch the back and forth below.