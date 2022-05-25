Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: Y&R's Sofia Pernas Headlines Season 2 of Paramount+'s Blood and Treasure

Sofia Pernas

Three years after Season 1 of adventure series Blood and Treasure debuted, Season 2 has been scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ this July. Reprising her lead role as art thief Lexi Vaziri is The Young and the Restless alum Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa). Inking a deal in an upcoming ABC pilot is Days of Our Lives grad Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna), while Y&R's Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) is directing and starring in a dramatic film for TV One.

All My Children

  • Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will direct an episode of Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+
  • Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will narrate National Geographic's America the Beautiful, on Disney+ July 4

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will voice Catwoman on Cartoonito's Batwheels
  • Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J.) stars in the third and final season of Love, Victor, out June 15 on Hulu and Disney+; watch the trailer below

Days of Our Lives

  • Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna) has signed on as a lead for ABC's drama pilot The Company You Keep, playing a consultant to a criminal
  • Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire) will be a guest star on Season 3 of Netflix's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering July 27

General Hospital

  • Parry Shen (Brad) will voice a character in an episode of Season 3 of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots called “Bad Travelling”
  • Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will headline the Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie

Guiding Light

  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will headline the horror-thriller Merciless

One Life to Live 

  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will star in the upcoming drama Frank & Louis

The Young and the Restless

  • Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) will guest star on Season 3 of HBO's City on a Hill
  • Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) has directed/will star in the TV One film Lineage as Elaine Montross 
  • Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) stars in Season 2 of Blood and Treasure, debuting July 17 on Paramount+

