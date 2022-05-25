Ellen DeGeneres on Wrapping Talk Show: "I Wanted The Last Two Weeks to be Pure Fun"

Ahead of the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show tomorrow, May 26, Ellen DeGeneres looked back on her last weeks hosting the talk show. She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how she prepared for the end of her tenure.

She reflected:

I knew going in that this season was going to be my last season, so I really tried to take everything in. And it’s funny because the last couple of months I was more emotional than I was in the last week or two. I got really emotional about two months out, but that last week I wasn’t because I really just wanted to enjoy it. I was working with [former monk] Jay Shetty a lot, too, on being present and I was. I was very present for all of it.

The comedian explained why it was important to focus on the positive things the show brought to viewers. She said:

There was a time a couple of months out where I was crying every day. I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice. I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still it was really emotional. But I did not want the last two weeks to be about that. I’d meditate every day on my intention and how much I wanted to be present and enjoy it and I wanted that for the audience, too. I wanted people to be reminded of what we brought to television with the music and the games and everything. It was more of a variety show than anything, and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape.

DeGeneres added: