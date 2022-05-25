Kelly Clarkson to Release EP of Kellyoke Covers

Get ready for some more "Kellyoke"! According to Billboard, Kelly Clarkson she will release an EP featuring a few of her favorite covers she's performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a statement, Clarkson shared:

Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode. Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all.

The six-track EP will be released on June 9. The songs featured are covers Linda Ronstadt's “Blue Bayou,” The Weeknd's “Call Out My Name," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night," Shaed's "Trampoline," and Radiohead's "Fake Plastic Trees."

Preorder/presave Kellyoke here.