Skip to main content

Kelly Clarkson to Release EP of Kellyoke Covers

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Get ready for some more "Kellyoke"! According to Billboard, Kelly Clarkson she will release an EP featuring a few of her favorite covers she's performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a statement, Clarkson shared:

Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode. Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The six-track EP will be released on June 9. The songs featured are covers Linda Ronstadt's “Blue Bayou,” The Weeknd's “Call Out My Name," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night," Shaed's "Trampoline," and Radiohead's "Fake Plastic Trees."

Preorder/presave Kellyoke here.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Nick Jonas' "Jealous" During Kellyoke

By Carly SilverOct 17, 2019Comment
Screen Shot 2020-08-21 at 12.46.33 PM
Talk Shows

WATCH: Brandi Carlile Joins Kelly Clarkson for Kellyoke Cover of "Poison and Wine"

By Carly SilverAug 21, 2020Comment
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Covers Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license"

By Carly SilverJun 15, 2021Comment
Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Mister Rogers Theme Song on "Kellyoke"

By Carly SilverDec 4, 2019Comment