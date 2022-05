The Bold and The Beautiful's John McCook to Appear on The Talk May 27

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's John McCook (Eric Forrester) will be popping by another CBS mainstay this week. The Emmy-nominated actor will visit The Talk this Friday, May 27, the Eye Network announced in a press release.

