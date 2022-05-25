CHRISTOPHER SHINTANI

Alyvia Alyn Lind has been nominated for her third Daytime Emmy as The Young and the Restless' Faith. The young actress spoke to Soap Hub about putting together her reel and her category.

Lind said:

I loved putting my reel together this year because the writers gave Faith such a great emotional arc. As an actress, I have dealt with a lot of online bullying, so I felt very close to this storyline [in which Faith was also being bullied]. My reel also shows the repercussions of drinking and driving and how you can get through anything with the support of a loving family.

Although she no longer plays the Newman heiress, Lind played the character for years ad looked back on Faith's evolution. She stated:

Faith has obviously been through a lot in her young life. But I have always felt that through every hardship, she has grown emotionally. By the end of last year, Faith understood that what she did was wrong, and she matured because of it. I have loved every minute of Faith’s journey.

Asked if she knew her competition well, Lind responded: